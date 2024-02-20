Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Fluor Stock Down 1.6 %

FLR opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 234,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

