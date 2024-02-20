FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 8th

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend by an average of 153.3% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 114.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 94,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

