FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$22,575.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total value of C$22,575.00.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$222.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$181.42 and a 1-year high of C$230.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$219.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$209.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.70%.

FSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

