First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,676 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.75% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FSIG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 204,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,064. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.