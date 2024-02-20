First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,623,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,065 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $634,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,652. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.