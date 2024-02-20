First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $59.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

FR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 187,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,448. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,101,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.