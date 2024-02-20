First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$18.26 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

About First Capital Realty

FCR.UN opened at C$16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$12.37 and a 1 year high of C$18.15.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

