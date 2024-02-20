Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton Purchases 4,500 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.88 per share, with a total value of C$21,960.00.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.92. 6,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.49. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.09.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3400143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTG

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.