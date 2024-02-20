Financial Review: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 6 4 0 2.27 PagSeguro Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Playtika and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $11.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.32%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $12.85, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playtika and PagSeguro Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.56 billion 1.10 $275.30 million $0.78 9.82 PagSeguro Digital $2.91 billion 1.46 $291.47 million $0.96 13.46

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Playtika. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 11.14% -76.82% 11.35% PagSeguro Digital 10.11% 13.36% 3.70%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Playtika on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

