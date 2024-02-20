Fiducian Group Ltd (FID) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.18 on March 10th

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Fiducian Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Fiducian Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Fiducian Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiducian Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Super Micro Computer: Overbought, undervalued or mispriced?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Higher VIX just made Realty Income’s 6% dividend better
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Does Datadog have huge potential?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.