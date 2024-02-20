Fetch.ai Price Up 47.6% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $827.62 million and $337.61 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00076106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,053,480 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.