Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. 762,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.