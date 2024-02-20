Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Exponent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exponent

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Exponent has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $468,164 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.