Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.37 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

