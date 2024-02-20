Evercore Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$36.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Evercore from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MFC. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.60.

TSE MFC traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

