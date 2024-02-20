Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 52,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,444. Euroseas has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Euroseas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

