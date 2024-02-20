Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Etsy stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $133.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

