Etsy (ETSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Etsy Trading Down 1.5 %
Etsy stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $133.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on ETSY
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Etsy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.