Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002748 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $103.64 million and $464,948.22 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,310.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00133830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.10 or 0.00504914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.62 or 0.00233095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00144693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00028019 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,493,532 coins and its circulating supply is 73,494,522 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

