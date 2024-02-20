Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 20th (AC, AEM, ALYA, BHC, BMO, BYD, CAS, CGY, CMG, CRT.UN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 20th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$32.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)

had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$97.00 to C$90.00.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$290.00 to C$348.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$73.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$44.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$71.00 to C$75.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $91.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$111.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$22.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $25.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Evercore Inc. from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$107.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $75.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $1,300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

