Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 20th (AC, AEM, ALYA, BHC, BMO, BYD, CAS, CGY, CMG, CRT.UN)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 20th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$32.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$97.00 to C$90.00.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$290.00 to C$348.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$66.00 to C$73.00.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$44.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$71.00 to C$75.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $91.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$111.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.50 to C$22.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $25.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 325 ($4.09). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Evercore Inc. from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$96.00 to C$107.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $75.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $1,300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

