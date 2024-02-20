EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 499,774 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.74% of EQT worth $457,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EQT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 1,733,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,763. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

