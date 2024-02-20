EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.38.

Shares of EPAM opened at $311.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

