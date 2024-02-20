Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 80,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 277,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

ENFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen Malherbe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $9,860,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,428,170. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 783.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

