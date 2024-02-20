Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.73

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 2850056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.