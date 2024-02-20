Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

