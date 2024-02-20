Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $54,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 4,608,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

