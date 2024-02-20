Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,907 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after buying an additional 2,756,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 3,774,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,904. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.