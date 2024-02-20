Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESRT. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

ESRT opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.