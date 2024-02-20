Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 61,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,169,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Fox acquired 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $100,970.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,203. Company insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 999,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4,161.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 778,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 760,637 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.