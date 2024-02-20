Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,411 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 877,476 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 1,257,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

