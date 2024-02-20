Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

