Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TEAF stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.