ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 0.1 %
ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
