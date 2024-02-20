ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 0.1 %

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

