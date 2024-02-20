Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETW stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.