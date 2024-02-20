Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

ETW stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

