Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,151.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

