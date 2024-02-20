Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

