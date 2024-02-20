DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.04 on Friday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DURECT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

