Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on D.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.25. The firm has a market cap of C$261.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

