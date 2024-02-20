DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $60.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock valued at $95,934,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.