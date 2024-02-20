DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,178,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 84.80% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

