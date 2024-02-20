Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $164.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.