Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

D stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

