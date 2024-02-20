DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

DNOW Stock Up 3.3 %

DNOW stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. DNOW has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Further Reading

