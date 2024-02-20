Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $73.50

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 411,876 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $584.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 123,101 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 73,365 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

