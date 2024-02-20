Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,766 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $445,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 437,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 869,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 654,155 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,455,000 after acquiring an additional 419,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period.

DFAC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.01. 526,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,688. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

