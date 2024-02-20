DigitalBridge Group Inc. Invests $8.94 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,459,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,976,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

