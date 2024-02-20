DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $17.77 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,441 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for approximately 1.8% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

ALEX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 39,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.24. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -164.81%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

