DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384,929 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up 1.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

