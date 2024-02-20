DigitalBridge Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,858 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 1.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vertiv worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 67,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9,632.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NYSE:VRT traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. 5,459,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $65.56.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

