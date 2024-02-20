Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.21.

NYSE DLR opened at $136.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

