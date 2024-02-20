DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $183.83

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. DEI has a market cap of $163.52 million and $183.83 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00134288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.