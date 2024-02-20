Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.85.
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
